4 WWE Storylines Dragging Fans Down That Triple H Must End Before WrestleMania 42
Several WWE angles have dragged on without fan interest. From The Wyatt Sicks vs My Family Tree to Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, the masked man saga, and Natalya vs Maxxine Dupri, here are four storylines that need closure soon.
The Wyatt Sicks vs My Family Tree
The feud between The Wyatt Sicks and Solo Sikoa’s My Family Tree has failed to connect. Despite The Wyatt Sicks debuting with momentum, their rivalry with Sikoa’s faction dragged on without impact. The title change on SmackDown in January 2026 did little to excite fans. A one‑on‑one clash between Uncle Howdy and Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41 should close this chapter.
Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes
The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes has lasted seven months, with multiple title matches already contested. Cody’s popularity has dipped, and the storyline feels exhausted. McIntyre eliminating Rhodes at the Royal Rumble added another layer, but the best conclusion would be Rhodes winning the Elimination Chamber and finally defeating McIntyre at WrestleMania 42.
The Vision and the masked man angle
The masked man mystery has become repetitive and frustrating. Initially revealed as Austin Theory, the hooded figure reappeared at the Royal Rumble and again on RAW, targeting Bron Breakker and Theory. Fans remain confused about his allegiance. WWE should reveal the identity soon and end the saga, rather than dragging it further.
Natalya vs Maxxine
Dupri Natalya’s turn against Maxxine Dupri has derailed the younger star’s momentum. Maxxine’s rise after defeating Becky Lynch was cut short, and Natalya’s dominance has overshadowed her progress. To restore balance, WWE should end the feud at WrestleMania with Maxxine defeating Natalya, ensuring younger talent is elevated rather than diminished.
