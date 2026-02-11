3 Ways Roman Reigns Could Shake Up WWE Elimination Chamber 2026
Roman Reigns is not advertised for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, but surprises are possible. From watching CM Punk vs Finn Balor at ringside, to helping Punk against Judgment Day, or even turning heel, here are three scenarios that could unfold.
Watch Punk vs Balor at ringside
Reigns could take a seat at the commentary desk and observe CM Punk’s clash with Finn Balor. WWE has often used this tactic to build tension between rivals. After the match, Reigns could enter the ring and confront Punk, setting the stage for their WrestleMania 42 showdown.
Help Punk against Judgment Day
Despite his animosity toward Punk, Reigns may intervene to ensure the match at WrestleMania goes ahead. Balor has the Judgment Day faction behind him, with Dominik Mysterio and possibly JD McDonagh capable of interference. Reigns could step in to stop outside involvement, helping Punk retain the title to secure his own desired bout.
Attack Punk after the match
WWE could deliver a major twist by having Reigns turn heel once again. Following Punk’s victory over Balor, Reigns could attack him from behind, reigniting his darker persona. This would transform the WrestleMania 42 clash into a classic heel vs face contest. Reigns previously thrived in his heel run from 2020 to 2024 before turning face at SummerSlam 2024.
