The former NXT Champion presents a natural fit as the Vision’s new enforcer. Saints has been linked to a main‑roster call‑up for some time and recently lost the NXT Championship ladder match, which frees him from title obligations.

WWE could accelerate his debut, position him as Breakker’s mystery attacker from the Royal Rumble, and have Paul Heyman formally recruit him into the faction. That path preserves continuity, gives Saints an immediate high‑profile role, and keeps the Vision’s physical presence intact while Breakker recovers. It would also create fresh matchups on Raw and SmackDown.