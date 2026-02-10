- Home
4 WWE Superstars Who Could Replace Bron Breakker In Paul Heyman’s Vision Faction Storyline
Bron Breakker’s absence could reshape WWE’s Vision faction. From Ricky Saints and Ethan Page to Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar, here are four possible replacements who might step in, altering WrestleMania 42 storylines and Paul Heyman’s plans.
Ricky Saints
The former NXT Champion presents a natural fit as the Vision’s new enforcer. Saints has been linked to a main‑roster call‑up for some time and recently lost the NXT Championship ladder match, which frees him from title obligations.
WWE could accelerate his debut, position him as Breakker’s mystery attacker from the Royal Rumble, and have Paul Heyman formally recruit him into the faction. That path preserves continuity, gives Saints an immediate high‑profile role, and keeps the Vision’s physical presence intact while Breakker recovers. It would also create fresh matchups on Raw and SmackDown.
Ethan Page
Another NXT name often linked to a main‑roster move, Page offers a different energy as a cunning, opportunistic addition. He is currently without an NXT title and recently lost the AAA Mixed Tag gold, freeing him for new directions. WWE could fast‑track his call‑up, reveal him as the masked assailant from the Royal Rumble, and fold him into the Vision.
Page’s character work would add verbal heat and a scheming edge, complementing the faction’s muscle while giving creative options for betrayals and short‑term feuds. That approach would immediately place him in high‑stakes television segments.
Oba Femi
The Nigerian Giant has stormed onto the main roster and shown dominant offense since his Royal Rumble appearance. As a former NXT Champion, Oba brings raw power and a destructive style that mirrors Breakker’s role as the faction’s muscle.
He has already overrun established teams and singles opponents on recent Raw and SmackDown shows, making him a believable immediate replacement. Paul Heyman could elevate Oba into the Vision as a new focal point, positioning him as an unstoppable force while the group seeks to maintain its intimidation factor. That push would keep the faction feared across brands.
Brock Lesnar
The most dramatic option, Lesnar would be an instant headline grabber if Paul Heyman chose him as the Vision’s new centerpiece. Heyman and Lesnar’s long history makes such a pairing straightforward from a storytelling perspective.
WWE could use Lesnar for a short, dominant run leading into WrestleMania, then stage a marquee match at SummerSlam where a returning Breakker could be positioned as Lesnar’s final opponent. That scenario would deliver star power and a clear narrative payoff while giving Breakker a high‑profile comeback target. It would also allow Heyman to keep the Vision at the top of storylines.
