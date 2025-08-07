Image Credit : Getty

Randy Orton’s string of big-match losses, especially at SummerSlam, where he and Jelly Roll fell short, might push him over the edge. From failing to beat John Cena and Cody Rhodes to getting pinned by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, the frustration is piling up.

Add in Drew's verbal jabs about Orton’s fading prime, and it feels like we’re on the edge of seeing The Apex Predator again. A subtle sign already appeared when Orton exposed a turnbuckle during his match with Rhodes at Night of Champions.