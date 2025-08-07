These 4 WWE Stars Might Turn Heel After SummerSlam 2025 And Shake Up Their Divisions
SummerSlam may have triggered a dark turn for these four stars. One mistake could change everything.
Randy Orton May Unleash Old Vicious Side
Randy Orton’s string of big-match losses, especially at SummerSlam, where he and Jelly Roll fell short, might push him over the edge. From failing to beat John Cena and Cody Rhodes to getting pinned by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, the frustration is piling up.
Add in Drew's verbal jabs about Orton’s fading prime, and it feels like we’re on the edge of seeing The Apex Predator again. A subtle sign already appeared when Orton exposed a turnbuckle during his match with Rhodes at Night of Champions.
Bayley Could Snap After SummerSlam Chaos
Bayley’s interference in the Last Chance match for the Women’s Intercontinental Title backfired terribly, and she accidentally cost Lyra Valkyria the championship. While trying to help, she struck Valkyria instead, causing more damage than support.
Combine that with Bayley’s string of misfortunes in the women’s division and feeling overlooked, and it seems like the seeds of a heel turn have been planted. If she believes she’s being pushed to the side, we might see her take matters into her own hands.
Jade Cargill May Finally Drop the Smile
Jade Cargill had the crowd behind her during her Queen of the Ring victory run, but losing to Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam might be the final straw. She nearly won with her Jaded finisher, only for Stratton to escape thanks to a rope break.
That kind of near-miss, especially after such momentum, could force Cargill into embracing a more ruthless attitude. If frustration gets the better of her, Cargill turning heel could shake the women’s division.
Asuka Might Betray Allies To Rise Again
Asuka has had a quiet run lately, capped off by a painful loss to Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring final. With no major title feud in sight and Kairi Sane as her current tag partner in The Kabuki Warriors, a dramatic shift might be the only way forward.
Asuka turning on Sane or convincing her to join in a new aggressive chapter could bring the pair back into the spotlight. Desperation and ambition might trigger her next bold move.