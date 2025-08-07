Image Credit : Getty

Bronson Reed made a bold move on RAW, he not only helped demolish Roman Reigns and Jey Uso before SummerSlam, but went on to steal Reigns’ sneakers twice. Walking around with them like a trophy, he now mocks The Head of the Table by calling himself The Tribal Thief.

The audacity doesn’t stop there. Reed wears the shoes around his neck and calls them ShoeLa Fala, a clear jab at Reigns’ legacy. For a man who built his identity on dominance, this public humiliation could be the trigger for Roman’s return.

Reigns needs to show up and reclaim what’s his, possibly leaving Reed in a heap. Expect Roman to come back furious, looking to crush the disrespect in the most personal way possible.