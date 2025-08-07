Image Credit : Getty

John Cena turning heel after 20 years should’ve been unforgettable. It was huge at the Elimination Chamber. Fans were stunned. The Rock even got involved. But then…nothing.

No follow-up, no promos, no big storyline. Outside of Travis Scott’s surprise at WrestleMania 41, the moment fizzled. Cena’s back to being the smiling hero. The heel run? A huge missed opportunity.