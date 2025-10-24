3 Possible WWE Comeback Scenarios for Seth Rollins After His Injury Layoff
Seth Rollins’ WWE return is on the horizon. Here are three major ways The Visionary could reemerge.
A Royal Rumble Triumph Could Spark His Revenge
The Royal Rumble has long been the stage for some of the most unforgettable comebacks in WWE history. Stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Edge have all returned from serious injuries to shock the world by winning the match. Seth Rollins could follow the same path.
If reports prove accurate about his potential return before WrestleMania, the Rumble would be the perfect platform. A victory in the 30-man contest would not only mark his comeback but also set the tone for a revenge-driven storyline against The Vision. Winning the Rumble would give Rollins a direct path to the main event and allow him to reclaim his spot at the top.
Aligning With a Legendary Stable for Backup
On WWE RAW, Becky Lynch hinted during a heated exchange with Paul Heyman that Rollins would not let The Vision’s actions go unpunished. However, Rollins knows he cannot take on the group alone. This opens the door for a dramatic reunion.
There has been speculation that Rollins could reconnect with Roman Reigns and possibly bring back the aura of their iconic Shield personas. Such a move would instantly shift the balance of power, creating a highlight-reel moment that fans would remember for years. With backup by his side, Rollins could dismantle The Vision and reestablish dominance.
Returning on the Road to WrestleMania
The Showcase of the Immortals is still months away, leaving plenty of time for The Vision faction to cement itself as the top heel group in WWE. Bron Breakker could even capture the World Title, making the faction appear unstoppable.
This would be the ideal moment for Rollins to make his return. By stepping back onto RAW during WrestleMania season, he could ignite a feud that builds toward a marquee match on the grandest stage. A babyface arc against a dominant faction would not only refresh his character but also give fans a compelling story heading into WrestleMania.