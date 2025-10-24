Image Credit : Getty

The Royal Rumble has long been the stage for some of the most unforgettable comebacks in WWE history. Stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Edge have all returned from serious injuries to shock the world by winning the match. Seth Rollins could follow the same path.

If reports prove accurate about his potential return before WrestleMania, the Rumble would be the perfect platform. A victory in the 30-man contest would not only mark his comeback but also set the tone for a revenge-driven storyline against The Vision. Winning the Rumble would give Rollins a direct path to the main event and allow him to reclaim his spot at the top.