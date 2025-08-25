Image Credit : Getty

One of the loudest reactions in Paris would come if Paige walked through the curtain again. The former Divas Champion ended her AEW run earlier this year and has been linked to a WWE comeback ever since.

WWE Clash in Paris would be the perfect stage to announce her return. Even if she doesn’t wrestle immediately, stepping back into a WWE ring would give the women’s division a big boost and create room for dream feuds down the line.