Image Credit : Getty

Ethan Page was once rumoured to be joining The Vision, but WWE kept him on NXT, where he currently holds the North American Title. With his NXT run seemingly nearing its end, fans expect him to drop the belt and move to the main roster. Known for his sharp heel work against names like Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints, Page could bring a strategic edge to the group, complementing the powerhouse styles of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.