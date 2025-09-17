Image Credit : Getty

In a reversal of roles from 2019, when Seth Rollins defended Becky Lynch after she was attacked mid-match, the now-villainous pair could take a darker route. If AJ Lee targets Rollins during the contest, he might retaliate without hesitation, setting up Lynch to pin Lee.

This outcome would intensify tensions, pushing CM Punk toward a breaking point and paving the way for a brutal Hell in a Cell clash between Punk and Rollins, while also igniting a Lynch–Lee singles feud.