3 Possible Endings for AJ Lee and CM Punk’s Mixed Tag Match at WWE Wrestlepalooza
AJ Lee’s return match with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins could end in dramatic fashion.
Becky Lynch Scores the Pin on AJ Lee After Rollins’ Interference
In a reversal of roles from 2019, when Seth Rollins defended Becky Lynch after she was attacked mid-match, the now-villainous pair could take a darker route. If AJ Lee targets Rollins during the contest, he might retaliate without hesitation, setting up Lynch to pin Lee.
This outcome would intensify tensions, pushing CM Punk toward a breaking point and paving the way for a brutal Hell in a Cell clash between Punk and Rollins, while also igniting a Lynch–Lee singles feud.
CM Punk Defeats Seth Rollins
Given the personal rivalry between Punk and Rollins, WWE could choose to have Punk secure the win over the World Heavyweight Champion. A decisive GTS on Rollins would not only give Punk bragging rights but also strengthen his claim to another title shot. AJ Lee getting involved in the closing moments against Rollins could add an extra layer of drama before Punk seals the victory.
AJ Lee Pins or Submits Becky Lynch
A triumphant return for AJ Lee could be cemented with a win over the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Whether by pinfall or forcing Lynch to tap out to The Black Widow, this finish would close the chapter on the tag rivalry and open the door to a singles program between the two. Such a result would also position Lee as the next challenger for Lynch’s title, setting up a dream feud and potentially her first championship reign in 11 years.
Each of these scenarios offers a compelling path forward, ensuring that the fallout from Wrestlepalooza will shape WWE’s top storylines in the weeks ahead.