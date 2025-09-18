Image Credit : Getty

Recent chatter suggests Shayna Baszler may be preparing for a shift from in-ring competition to a behind-the-scenes position. The former NXT Women’s Champion, known for her dominance during her peak years, could be stepping into a producer role.

While her recent run as a performer didn’t match earlier successes, working backstage would allow her to remain closely involved with WWE’s creative process and be ready for an on-screen return if the storyline called for it.