Solo Sikoa’s group has been locked in a long-running conflict with the Wyatt Sicks since November, and the rivalry shows no signs of slowing down. Even though the Sicks currently hold the tag titles on SmackDown, their reign hasn’t been presented as a major focus. The lack of emphasis has made the champions feel secondary, opening the door for a reset. If WWE wants to refresh the division heading into the new year, the MFTs reclaiming the belts would be a logical move. Whether the switch happens in January remains uncertain, but the setup is already in place.