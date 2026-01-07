4 WWE Championship Shifts Fans Could See Early in January 2026
WWE’s new year programming has already set several storylines in motion, and a few of them are positioned for potential title shake‑ups. Here are four possibilities based strictly on what has unfolded on television so far.
MFTs Positioned for a Possible Tag Team Comeback
Solo Sikoa’s group has been locked in a long-running conflict with the Wyatt Sicks since November, and the rivalry shows no signs of slowing down. Even though the Sicks currently hold the tag titles on SmackDown, their reign hasn’t been presented as a major focus. The lack of emphasis has made the champions feel secondary, opening the door for a reset. If WWE wants to refresh the division heading into the new year, the MFTs reclaiming the belts would be a logical move. Whether the switch happens in January remains uncertain, but the setup is already in place.
Raquel Rodriguez Closing In on the Women’s World Title
Stephanie Vaquer confirmed on the January 5 episode of RAW that she suffered an ankle injury but would continue defending her championship. Moments later, Raquel Rodriguez launched a brutal attack both in the ring and backstage, signaling a clear shift in direction. Rodriguez has been gaining momentum through a strong singles push, and depending on the severity of Vaquer’s injury, WWE may need to pivot quickly. If the title must be moved off Vaquer, Rodriguez stands as the most immediate and credible option.
JeVon Evans Eyeing His First Main Roster Championship
JeVon Evans made his RAW debut on January 5 after an impressive NXT run, even without capturing gold there. With Dominik Mysterio sidelined, a new rivalry between the two young stars could form once Mysterio returns. If WWE chooses to advance Evans rapidly, the Intercontinental Championship could be his breakthrough moment. Mysterio could lean into his injury angle and drop the title at the Royal Rumble, giving Evans his first major win while allowing Mysterio additional recovery time.
Drew McIntyre’s Chance to Finally End His Title Drought
SmackDown’s January 9 episode will feature Drew McIntyre challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Three Stages of Hell Match. The rivalry has been intense, and many believe McIntyre needs this win to maintain his standing as a top-tier performer. After months of psychological battles, another loss could damage his aura. Berlin may be the moment McIntyre finally regains the championship.
