South Africa's men's and women's teams embark on a historic T20I double-header tour of New Zealand. Captains Laura Wolvaardt and Keshav Maharaj discuss the unique shared experience, T20 World Cup preparations, and the intense rivalry.

South Africa's men's and women's teams are set for a unique shared chapter as both sides begin a landmark away double-header T20I series against New Zealand in Tauranga. The tour marks the first time both national teams will contest a full away series side-by-side against the same opposition. For Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt, the five-match series carries added importance with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, according to the ICC website. Wolvaardt and Keshav Maharaj share their thoughts on preparation and rivalry as South Africa begins a landmark twin-series tour of New Zealand.

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Wolvaardt on T20 World Cup Prep and 'One Big Team' Experience

"It's great. I think while we're here, we might as well play a couple of extra games, especially with the World Cup right around the corner. That's obviously the main focus, playing as much T20 cricket as we can," Wolvaardt said. "Five games sort of give you the chance to try a few things as well. You have enough games to tweak a few things here or there. It's a great initiative, and hopefully we can win the series," the skipper commented.

Beyond preparation, Wolvaardt is embracing the rare experience of touring in tandem with the men's side. "You sort of feel like one big team over here, sharing knowledge and chatting to them. And just seeing how they go about things is cool for me as well. It doesn't happen a lot that you sort of tour side by side, but I think it'll be very cool cricket-wise as well to watch their game after ours," Wolvaardt concluded.

Maharaj on Shared Stage and Growth of Women's Cricket

Proteas Men's stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj echoed that sentiment, highlighting the growth of the women's game and the value of sharing the stage. "Women's cricket has come along in leaps and bounds, and it's wonderful for them to have the stage as well," said Maharaj.

"They've played some amazing cricket and some very exciting cricket games that have gone down to the wire - It's also exciting for us to be able to witness it live," Maharaj added.

A 'Wonderful Rivalry' and a Young Proteas Squad

Recent meetings between the two nations add further intrigue. The Proteas Women last faced the White Ferns in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2025 final, while the men's sides met in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. On both occasions, the Kiwis came out on top. "It's always been a wonderful rivalry. Good cricket played on the field, but there's still that respect that's between both sides," said Maharaj.

"New Zealand are a really strong side, obviously coming off a really big high coming from India. But I think with the squad that we have, there's a lot of energy within the environment, being a lot younger. So hopefully it will be a good, strong series. And fingers crossed we come on top," Maharaj noted.

While the tour provides exposure for several new faces in the men's squad, Maharaj made it clear that development and results go hand-in-hand. "We also want to try and win with a really young side. Shuks (Shukri Conrad) said the other day, what a story it would be to tell when you get on that flight to go back home and be like, 'wow, that was amazing and special to be a part of," he concluded.