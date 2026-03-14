Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have launched their new jersey for TATA IPL 2026. Themed 'Lines of Legacy', the design features abstract art representing iconic moments like Brendon McCullum's 158* and Rinku Singh's five sixes.

Three-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled a fresh new jersey ahead of TATA IPL 2026, designed in the theme of Lines of Legacy, according to a release from KKR.

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At the heart of the design are the defining moments that have shaped KKR's journey over the years. From the unforgettable opening night when Brendon McCullum smashed 158* back in 2008, to Rinku Singh's five sixes in the final over, KKR have produced many such moments that have become part of IPL folklore. Each iconic moment forms a line in the franchise's star-studded story, and when these lines come together, they create the initials (K) (K) (R) in the style of abstract linear art. This season, those lines are not just remembered - they are woven into the jersey itself, allowing fans to wear a piece of the team's story.

KKR CEO on the 'Lines of Legacy' Jersey

Speaking on the jersey reveal, Venky Mysore, Chief Executive Officer, Knight Riders Sports, said, "The Lines of Legacy captures the essence of KKR's storied history and celebrates the journey of the team over the years. Each line represents a pivotal moment of brilliance, reflecting the energy and spirit that weaves together to form our identity. We are proud of this legacy that we have built and want to carry it into the upcoming season while creating more memories for our fans to cherish."

Viral 'Kya Line Hai?' Campaign

To bring the idea to life, the jersey reveal was supported by a viral creative campaign on Social Media, culminating in a film featuring well-known artists from various works in the industry. Talking about the film that blends humour and pop culture into the storytelling around the new kit, Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer of Knight Riders Sports, said, "Through our 'Kya Line Hai?' campaign film featuring actor Rajat Bedi and comedian Anirban Dasgupta, and other popular creators from Kolkata, we wanted to bring the idea of the 'Lines of Legacy' to life and celebrate the iconic moments that define KKR's journey. The campaign invites fans to be part of that story as we head into a new season. By collaborating with local Kolkata influencers and creators, we're bringing the legacy of the team to fans in a fun and authentic way."

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