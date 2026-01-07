Sometimes championships are awarded to create unforgettable moments rather than long reigns. Dupri’s shocking victory over Becky Lynch in November came at the peak of her popularity. By giving her the title, WWE validated her hard work, added shock value to the new championship, and delivered a heartwarming highlight for Alpha Academy. With that objective achieved, the company can now shift focus to a more established star while Dupri retains the accolade of being a former champion.