4 Key Reasons WWE Removed Women’s Intercontinental Championship From Maxxine Dupri
WWE’s decision to take the Women’s Intercontinental Championship off Maxxine Dupri stems from timing, development, and future plans.
WWE believes Maxxine Dupri is not fully ready
Maxxine Dupri’s rise from valet to singles champion has been remarkable, but WWE views the Women’s Intercontinental Championship as a workhorse title. Much like its men’s counterpart, it demands consistent 15–20 minute technical matches. While Dupri has shown improvement, she is still relatively new to the ring. Removing the belt now prevents overexposure of her current limitations and allows her to continue developing without the heavy pressure of being a marked champion.
A one‑off moment to capture momentum
Sometimes championships are awarded to create unforgettable moments rather than long reigns. Dupri’s shocking victory over Becky Lynch in November came at the peak of her popularity. By giving her the title, WWE validated her hard work, added shock value to the new championship, and delivered a heartwarming highlight for Alpha Academy. With that objective achieved, the company can now shift focus to a more established star while Dupri retains the accolade of being a former champion.
Transition toward the tag team division with Natalya
Recent vignettes have shown Dupri training under Natalya in dungeon‑style sessions, hinting at a mentor‑protégé partnership. WWE appears to see greater value in positioning Dupri within the tag team division. With Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY recently winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship, credible challengers are needed. Pairing Dupri with Natalya allows her to mask weaknesses, highlight strengths, and potentially chase tag team gold under the guidance of a veteran and future Hall of Famer.
Becky Lynch elevates the championship’s prestige
WWE is undergoing a major transition with its move to Netflix, and the Women’s Intercontinental Championship requires a marquee name to establish credibility. Becky Lynch, now the first‑ever two‑time Women’s Intercontinental Champion, brings global recognition and veteran status. Her presence ensures the title is featured in high‑profile segments and possibly main event slots. By returning the belt to “The Man,” WWE signals that the championship is a top‑tier prize, with Lynch positioned to elevate its prestige on a global stage.
