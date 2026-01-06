4 Major Blunders That Hurt WWE RAW’s First Year On Netflix & Angered Fans Worldwide
WWE RAW’s first year on Netflix was filled with bold moves, but several missteps left fans questioning the company’s creative direction. Here are four of the biggest mistakes that defined the debut season.
Jey Uso’s Forced Main Event Push
Jey Uso’s singles run dominated much of 2025, with Triple H determined to establish him as the top babyface of the red brand. His Royal Rumble victory and subsequent World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 41 were meant to cement his rise. However, the push felt forced. Despite his popularity, Jey struggled with promos and delivered lackluster matches, failing to convince fans he belonged in the main event scene. The backlash was swift, and his reign became symbolic of WWE’s misjudgment.
Poor Handling Of Roman Reigns’ Appearances
Moving Roman Reigns to RAW was intended to capitalize on his global appeal for Netflix’s audience. Instead, WWE failed to use him effectively. Reigns spent most of the year tied up with The Vision, with little storyline progression. His sporadic appearances, followed by repeated hiatuses, created a frustrating cycle. Rather than anchoring RAW, Reigns was used primarily to elevate others like Bron Breakker and Jey Uso. The mishandling of WWE’s biggest star was a glaring error.
Cody Rhodes’ Minimal Presence On RAW
Cody Rhodes has been the cornerstone of SmackDown, but his absence from RAW in its debut year was a mistake. As the face of the company, Rhodes’ presence was vital to connect with Netflix’s global fanbase. With the brand split no longer enforced, WWE could have easily moved him between shows. Instead, Rhodes rarely appeared on RAW, leaving a void in star power and missing an opportunity to strengthen the brand’s appeal.
Revealing The Masked Man Too Early
Survivor Series 2025 introduced intrigue with a masked man attacking CM Punk. WWE had the chance to build suspense by saving the reveal for RAW’s anniversary on Netflix. Instead, Austin Theory’s identity was disclosed prematurely, robbing the storyline of its cliffhanger potential. Keeping the mystery alive could have generated buzz and set up RAW’s second year with momentum. The early reveal was another creative misstep that disappointed fans.
