Moving Roman Reigns to RAW was intended to capitalize on his global appeal for Netflix’s audience. Instead, WWE failed to use him effectively. Reigns spent most of the year tied up with The Vision, with little storyline progression. His sporadic appearances, followed by repeated hiatuses, created a frustrating cycle. Rather than anchoring RAW, Reigns was used primarily to elevate others like Bron Breakker and Jey Uso. The mishandling of WWE’s biggest star was a glaring error.