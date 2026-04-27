4 WWE Champions Whose Reigns Have Lost Steam and Must End To Spark New Rivalries Soon
Several WWE champions are holding gold without elevating their divisions. From Cody Rhodes to Becky Lynch, here are four titleholders who should lose their belts soon to refresh storylines and boost fan interest.
Logan Paul & Austin Theory – World Tag Team Champions
Paul Heyman pushed Logan Paul and Austin Theory to capture the World Tag Team Championship from The Usos, and they eventually succeeded. Yet their reign has failed to spark RAW’s tag division. They didn’t even defend the belts at WrestleMania 42, instead competing in a six-man tag. With Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins back, the Street Profits look primed to take the titles and revive the division.
Damian Priest & R-Truth – WWE Tag Team Champions
Priest and R-Truth became champions by defeating the MFTs in March and have defended the belts against multiple teams. While popular, their reign feels transitional. SmackDown’s tag division needs fresh energy, and Fraxiom are the logical successors. The former NXT stars have been consistently featured and could bring credibility back to the blue brand’s tag scene.
Becky Lynch – Women’s Intercontinental Champion
Becky Lynch defeated AJ Lee at WrestleMania 42 to win her third Women’s Intercontinental Championship. While the victory was significant, Lynch doesn’t need a lengthy mid-card reign. The title would be better served elevating rising stars like Sol Ruca, Bayley, or Lyra Valkyria. Lynch should move into main-event feuds or personal rivalries, leaving the championship to someone who can benefit more.
Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Champion
Cody Rhodes retained his title against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, but the match fell flat with fans. His third reign as Undisputed Champion hasn’t connected, and the involvement of outside names like Jelly Roll and Pat McAfee only hurt the storyline. The solution is simple: Rhodes should drop the belt. Randy Orton winning his 15th world title would refresh the SmackDown main event scene.
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