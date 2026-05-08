4 Things WWE Should Book at Backlash 2026 To Deliver Shocking Twists and Fan Satisfaction
Backlash 2026 needs more than predictable outcomes. From stipulations to surprise wins, here are four things WWE should do to make Tampa unforgettable.
Make Rollins vs Breakker a street fight
Former allies Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will open Backlash on ESPN 2. Their feud has been chaotic, with interference from The Vision and teases of Bronson Reed’s return. RAW GM Adam Pearce should declare it a street fight. This stipulation would protect the loser and set up a rematch at Saturday Night’s Main Event or Clash in Italy.
Ensure John Cena’s announcement matters
John Cena has promised a huge announcement at Backlash. WWE must avoid turning it into another money‑making gimmick like Club WWE. With recent releases and pay cuts, fans need something meaningful. Cena hinted the news will shake WWE to its core, suggesting a draft or roster shift. Whatever it is, it must benefit fans and talent alike.
Let Jacob Fatu dethrone Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for years, but another predictable win would feel uninspired. Jacob Fatu has been booked strongly, overpowering Reigns in the build‑up. WWE should shock fans by having Fatu win the World Heavyweight Championship. This bold move would freshen the main event scene and prove the Samoan Werewolf is ready for the spotlight.
Backlash 2026 offers WWE the chance to deliver surprises that resonate. By making these choices, the company can ensure Tampa becomes a memorable chapter in its history.
Give IYO SKY a decisive win
IYO SKY was sidelined during WrestleMania season, overshadowed by Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill. At Backlash, she faces Asuka in a feud that has simmered for months. To restore her momentum, SKY should defeat her mentor. If Kairi Sane returns to confront Asuka, SKY’s victory would position her as a strong contender heading into Queen of the Ring.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.