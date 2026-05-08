Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for years, but another predictable win would feel uninspired. Jacob Fatu has been booked strongly, overpowering Reigns in the build‑up. WWE should shock fans by having Fatu win the World Heavyweight Championship. This bold move would freshen the main event scene and prove the Samoan Werewolf is ready for the spotlight.

Backlash 2026 offers WWE the chance to deliver surprises that resonate. By making these choices, the company can ensure Tampa becomes a memorable chapter in its history.