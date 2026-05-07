4 Explosive WWE Backlash 2026 Spoilers Fans Think Were Accidentally Leaked
WWE Backlash 2026 has been buzzing with rumors and possible spoilers. From championship outcomes to mystery partners, here are four leaks that may have already given away what’s coming.
Roman Reigns likely retaining against Jacob Fatu
Roman Reigns faces Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship. Speculation arose after Reigns’ RAW advertisements were pulled, but reports confirmed no tension with TKO. WWE rarely takes the title off a champion so soon after WrestleMania, suggesting Reigns will retain.
Oba Femi as Danhausen’s mystery partner
Danhausen is set for a tag match against The Miz and Kit Wilson, with his partner undisclosed. WWE advertised Oba Femi and Danhausen together for Clash in Italy, hinting strongly that Femi will be revealed as his partner at Backlash.
Kairi Sane’s possible return
Despite being released in recent cuts, Kairi Sane was central to the Asuka vs IYO Sky storyline. Reports suggest WWE may bring her back at Backlash to reignite the feud. Fans have demanded her return, making this spoiler one of the most anticipated.
Jacob Fatu’s loss seemingly spoiled
Fatu has been booked strongly, defeating Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42. However, WWE advertised him for SmackDown on June 12. Since the World Heavyweight Championship belongs to RAW, this suggests he won’t win the title at Backlash, pointing to a Roman Reigns victory.
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