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5 Reasons WWE Keeps Bringing Back John Cena Despite His Retirement From In-Ring Competition
WWE has leaned on John Cena repeatedly, even after his retirement from in‑ring action. His presence continues to shape ratings, ticket sales, and brand strength. Here are five reasons why WWE keeps bringing him back.
Ratings and ticket sales boost
SmackDown viewership dropped by 17% in May 2026 compared to last year. Cena’s appearances consistently trigger double‑digit increases in ratings and drive ticket sales. Advertising him for major events ensures packed arenas and higher TV numbers, making him WWE’s ultimate needle mover.
Ambassadorial commitments
Following his retirement, Cena signed a lucrative multi‑year deal as WWE’s brand ambassador. His appearances at WrestleMania 42 and Backlash are part of contractual obligations, strategically planned to leverage his star power without requiring him to wrestle. WWE locked him in to guarantee his presence at major events.
Global crossover appeal
Cena’s Hollywood career makes him a mainstream attraction. WWE capitalizes on his crossover fame to draw casual viewers. His announced appearance at Backlash accelerated ticket sales and added star value to the card. His global recognition ensures WWE events feel bigger and more appealing to wider audiences.
Voice of new initiatives
Whenever WWE launches major projects, Cena is the spokesperson. Recently, he fronted Club WWE, a premium membership experience. His endorsement lends credibility, encouraging fans to adopt new platforms and services. WWE uses him as the trusted face to introduce innovations, ensuring instant legitimacy.
Emotional connection with fans
John Cena bridges generations of fans. His presence electrifies arenas, connecting older audiences who grew up with him and younger fans who see him as a legend. WWE relies on him to maintain brand equity and emotional engagement, keeping the company’s name synonymous with greatness.
John Cena’s continued involvement ensures WWE remains strong domestically and globally, blending nostalgia with business strategy.
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