Image Credit : Getty

Ilja Dragunov shocked the WWE Universe when he returned from injury and dethroned Sami Zayn for the United States Championship on SmackDown. Since then, he has embraced the tradition of issuing weekly open challenges. Saturday Night’s Main Event could host a special edition of this format, with Dragunov daring anyone to step up.

Possible challengers could come from RAW, such as Jimmy Uso, or even a returning Gunther. Another option could be Carmelo Hayes, who might seize the chance to make a statement. Despite the quick turnaround from his SmackDown defense, Dragunov has shown he thrives on pushing himself to the limit.