Image Credit : Getty

If there’s one superstar who has consistently made life difficult for Nick Aldis, it’s Randy Orton. The Viper has already dropped the SmackDown General Manager with his trademark RKO on multiple occasions, keeping tensions high between them.

Many fans thought Aldis would finally challenge Orton at WrestleMania 41, especially after Kevin Owens was sidelined with injury. Instead, Joe Hendry stepped into that spot. Still, the history between Aldis and Orton is undeniable. One more confrontation could be the spark that forces Aldis to lace up his boots and settle things inside the ring.