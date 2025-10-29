WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: 5 Booking Mistakes That Could Hurt the Show’s Impact
Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI has major potential, but WWE must avoid these five costly missteps.
Cody Rhodes Cannot Keep Leaning on Questionable Shortcuts
Cody Rhodes is positioned as WWE’s top star, but his recent actions have not always reflected that status. Instead of addressing the claims of his rivals, he often dismisses them outright. When Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre explained their frustrations, Rhodes brushed them off rather than engaging with their points.
The bigger issue is his reliance on underhanded tactics. He used a title belt to defeat Owens and later struck McIntyre with the same weapon to escape with his championship. If Rhodes repeats these shortcuts at Saturday Night’s Main Event, it will only strengthen McIntyre’s argument that the champion is not as honorable as he claims.
Jey Uso Winning Gold Again Would Be a Step Back
Jey Uso remains one of the most popular stars in WWE, but putting another championship on him at this stage would be a mistake. His previous reign after defeating Gunther fell flat, whether due to creative direction or his ability to carry the brand.
By contrast, CM Punk, despite holding the World Heavyweight Championship for only a brief period, has the charisma and promo ability to keep fans invested week after week. Jey’s mic work often feels repetitive, and he has already clashed with most of RAW’s top names. Punk still has plenty of fresh rivalries ahead, making him the better choice to remain champion.
The Usos’ Storyline Should Not Be Brushed Aside
On RAW, Jey and Jimmy Uso appeared to mend fences, but the tension between them is far from resolved. Jey justified eliminating his brother by claiming Jimmy would have done the same, while Jimmy reluctantly agreed only under specific circumstances. Jey then dismissed the issue entirely, saying he had no room in his mind for family drama.
This uneasy truce feels temporary, and WWE should not ignore it at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Even subtle signs of conflict would keep the story alive. Presenting the brothers as fully united without addressing their lingering issues would waste an opportunity to build long-term intrigue.
The Vision Cannot Be Left Out of the Spotlight
Adam Pearce removed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the battle royal that determined CM Punk’s challenger, likely to delay Breakker’s eventual title win. While it makes sense to stretch out that storyline, leaving The Vision off the show entirely would be a mistake.
They do not need to interfere in the championship match, but their presence should still be felt. A backstage segment or even a silent confrontation with the new champion would keep them relevant. WWE can save the debut of a new member for RAW, but Saturday’s event should not pass without some acknowledgment of the group.
Jade Cargill Should Not Steamroll Tiffany Stratton
Jade Cargill’s heel turn left Tiffany Stratton less than 100%, setting up a potential excuse for a loss. WWE might be tempted to have Cargill dominate the champion in quick fashion, but that would undo months of careful booking.
Stratton has been protected as a strong champion, and a squash loss would diminish her credibility. WWE has made this mistake before, such as when Brock Lesnar crushed Kofi Kingston in seconds. Stratton deserves better, and her reign should not be sacrificed for shock value.