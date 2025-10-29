Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes is positioned as WWE’s top star, but his recent actions have not always reflected that status. Instead of addressing the claims of his rivals, he often dismisses them outright. When Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre explained their frustrations, Rhodes brushed them off rather than engaging with their points.

The bigger issue is his reliance on underhanded tactics. He used a title belt to defeat Owens and later struck McIntyre with the same weapon to escape with his championship. If Rhodes repeats these shortcuts at Saturday Night’s Main Event, it will only strengthen McIntyre’s argument that the champion is not as honorable as he claims.