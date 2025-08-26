4 Major Errors WWE Committed On RAW Before Clash In Paris Premium Live Event
WWE RAW set the stage for Clash in Paris, but four missteps weakened excitement.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Finn Balor Suffering Another Clean Singles Defeat
AJ Styles clashed with Finn Balor on RAW, and the two veterans delivered a solid showing. However, despite being a reigning World Tag Team Champion with JD McDonagh, The Prince was left isolated without faction support. The match ended with Styles hitting the Styles Clash for a decisive win.
Balor has been reliable in the tag division, but losses like these hurt his singles standing. Having the inaugural Universal Champion constantly fall clean undermines his threat level beyond tag action. Even without gold, Balor should remain protected, yet the booking chipped away at that aura.
Women’s World Title Match Abruptly Removed From Card
Stephanie Vaquer’s hard-earned shot at the Women’s World Championship was dropped after Naomi’s sudden pregnancy announcement forced her to vacate the belt. On RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce informed Vaquer her match at Clash in Paris was canceled, asking her for patience while a new plan is made.
Rather than removing a title bout completely, WWE could have adjusted creatively. A Triple Threat involving Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY might have salvaged the match and preserved hype. Instead, a major championship clash disappeared, leaving the card with one less attraction.
Jey Uso Once Again Falling Under Roman Reigns’ Influence
A backstage segment saw Jey Uso confide in Roman Reigns about his doubts regarding CM Punk and LA Knight. The Tribal Chief reminded him that he owed nothing to anyone. When tensions escalated, Uso attacked both men with Superkicks, seemingly influenced again by his former leader.
This moment could have spotlighted Jey’s growth as a standalone force. Aligning his aggression with Punk and Orton’s antihero tendencies would have given him edge. Instead, Reigns gained credit for steering his choices, diluting Uso’s individual rise and repeating past manipulation angles.
LA Knight Losing Momentum Before Fatal Four-Way Title Shot
In WWE RAW’s main event, LA Knight battled Bron Breakker. Despite controlling late exchanges, Seth Rollins’ distraction swung the match. Breakker capitalized with consecutive Spears for the pinfall win.
This result adds another blemish to Knight’s record, already shaky since losing the US Title. Carrying a fresh defeat into a World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way hurts credibility. The Megastar should not be stepping into Paris weakened, but the timing of this loss suggests otherwise.