Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns has struggled to find his footing since losing the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 40. A clash against Bronson Reed presents an opportunity for the former champion to silence doubters.

Reigns could unleash his ruthless side and overpower Reed in a decisive fashion. A clean victory would not only revive his standing but also place him back in the title conversation, potentially targeting Seth Rollins’ gold in the near future.