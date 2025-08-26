3 Possible Outcomes for Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris
Roman Reigns takes on Bronson Reed in Paris. Here are three shocking ways the wwe match could end.
The Original Tribal Chief Could Dominate Again
Roman Reigns has struggled to find his footing since losing the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 40. A clash against Bronson Reed presents an opportunity for the former champion to silence doubters.
Reigns could unleash his ruthless side and overpower Reed in a decisive fashion. A clean victory would not only revive his standing but also place him back in the title conversation, potentially targeting Seth Rollins’ gold in the near future.
The Match May Spiral Into a Brutal Assault
At SummerSlam 2025, Reigns and Jey Uso went head-to-head against Reed and Bron Breakker. The aftermath saw The Auszilla leave the Original Tribal Chief laying, sparking speculation about another injury angle.
Despite his surprising comeback on RAW, WWE could use this Paris match to finally write him off television. If Reed and Breakker unleash another merciless attack, Reigns may be sidelined once more, opening the door for his Hollywood commitments like the Street Fighter movie.
The OTC Might Be Outnumbered in Paris
The Outlaws of The Covenant are spread thin at Clash in Paris. Seth Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Title in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way while Bronson Reed takes on Reigns in singles action.
Things could quickly fall apart if Bronson and Bron Breakker join forces against the Original Tribal Chief. A numbers game scenario would leave Reigns at a severe disadvantage, potentially costing him the match and derailing his momentum further.