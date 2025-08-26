3 Cancelled Matches Change WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Lineup Plans
WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was set to feature huge matches, but three major plans got scrapped.
Naomi’s Pregnancy Alters Women’s Division Plans
Naomi was originally scheduled to defend her Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. The challenger had earned her spot by winning the Evolution Battle Royal. However, Naomi’s announcement of her pregnancy forced her to vacate the championship.
With her going on hiatus, WWE canceled the planned title match. Stephanie Vaquer is still in line for a future opportunity, but her opponent will now be determined through a separate contest for the vacant title.
Drew McIntyre’s Clash With Cody Rhodes Falls Apart
WWE heavily built up a showdown between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes for the Paris event. Fans expected the two to finally collide in what could have been a marquee World Championship match. But Rhodes’ Hollywood projects kept him away from television, halting their rivalry for now.
Instead, Randy Orton blindsided McIntyre on SmackDown, shifting momentum toward a potential McIntyre vs Orton battle. The company may delay Rhodes’ clash with McIntyre until Wrestlepalooza, keeping the storyline alive but off the Paris card.
Rhea Ripley And IYO SKY Rivalry Put On Hold
Hints of a Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY match had circulated for months, teasing their long-awaited collision. Ripley, frustrated by her inability to pin SKY, was primed for a heated singles encounter. But those plans have changed, with WWE now moving toward Ripley and SKY potentially joining forces on RAW against the Kabuki Warriors.
Asuka’s looming heel turn appears to have altered creative direction, leaving the anticipated singles clash shelved for Paris. WWE’s reshuffling indicates the feud may still happen, just not at this premium live event.