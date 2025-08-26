Image Credit : Getty

Naomi was originally scheduled to defend her Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. The challenger had earned her spot by winning the Evolution Battle Royal. However, Naomi’s announcement of her pregnancy forced her to vacate the championship.

With her going on hiatus, WWE canceled the planned title match. Stephanie Vaquer is still in line for a future opportunity, but her opponent will now be determined through a separate contest for the vacant title.