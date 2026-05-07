3 Explosive WWE Backlash 2026 Rumors That Might Shake Tampa & Thrill Fans Worldwide
WWE Backlash 2026 has generated plenty of buzz with rumors swirling around key matches and appearances. Here are three whispers we hope materialize at the Premium Live Event.
Oba Femi as Danhausen’s mystery partner
Danhausen is set to face The Miz and Kit Wilson in a tag match, but his partner remains unknown. A promotional poster for Clash in Italy featured Oba Femi alongside Danhausen, hinting at their alliance. Given Femi’s victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 and his ongoing open challenge storyline, this pairing would be logical and impactful.
CM Punk skipping Backlash
Roman Reigns will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu, but CM Punk is reportedly not scheduled to appear. Sources suggest the Second City Saint is on hiatus, marking one of the rare Premium Live Events he will miss. After carrying the title and appearing consistently, Punk deserves a break, and this rumor seems fitting.
Kairi Sane returning to aid Asuka
Kairi Sane played a crucial role in the Asuka vs IYO Sky storyline before her release in WWE’s recent cuts. Fans have demanded her comeback, and reports indicate she could appear at Backlash to support Asuka. This return would add depth to the feud and satisfy the WWE Universe’s calls for her reinstatement.
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