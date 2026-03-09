After Team India’s massive T20 World Cup 2026 victory, Hardik Pandya grabbed attention with his unique celebration, performing Garba on the field before sharing a kiss with his girlfriend as fans cheered.

March 8, 2026, is a day that will be written in golden letters in Indian cricket history. India put up a fantastic show in the T20 World Cup final, beating New Zealand by a huge 96-run margin to lift the trophy for the third time. In the match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Team India batted first and scored a massive 255 runs. In reply, the New Zealand team was all out for just 159, handing India the victory. After the win, the Indian players were seen celebrating in their own unique ways. We've got some videos of one player, Hardik Pandya, whose celebrations are going viral.

Hardik's public kiss for his girlfriend

Several videos of Hardik Pandya are doing the rounds on social media after the T20 World Cup 2026 final win. In one video, he is seen kissing his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. Sports anchor and presenter Jatin Sapru can also be seen with them. Mahika looked absolutely stunning in a blue dress.

Hardik does the Garba with Ishan Kishan

Another celebration video of Hardik Pandya is grabbing headlines on social media. In this one, he's seen doing the Garba with his teammate and close friend, Ishan Kishan. His girlfriend Mahieka Sharma is also seen dancing with them, matching their steps perfectly. This video of Hardik's celebration is spreading like wildfire online, and people are flooding the comments with congratulations.

Hardik Pandya's T20 World Cup Performance

Hardik Pandya was in top form throughout the T20 World Cup. In the final against New Zealand, he took one wicket for 36 runs in his 4 overs. With the bat, he scored 18 runs off 13 balls. Across the whole tournament, he scored 217 runs in 9 matches and also bagged 9 wickets. He even scored a half-century in the group stage match against Namibia. Besides that, he played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs against Zimbabwe. In the semi-final against England, he was crucial with the ball, taking 2 wickets.

