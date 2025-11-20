4 Big Reasons Randy Orton Won’t Be WWE’s Priority Until 2026 Despite His Legendary Status
Randy Orton’s absence in late 2025 is no accident—here are the clear signs WWE is saving him for 2026.
Limited Options Unless He’s Revealed as Jacob Fatu’s Mystery Attacker
WWE has a history of dragging out mystery angles, sometimes leaving them unresolved for months. Last year, Jade Cargill’s backstage attack wasn’t explained until Elimination Chamber. Now, Jacob Fatu has been taken out before a #1 Contender’s match against Drew McIntyre, with suspicion falling on McIntyre himself.
Unless Orton is revealed as the attacker, his options for fresh feuds are slim. A heel turn could inject energy, especially if framed as protecting Cody Rhodes from Fatu, but without that reveal, Orton’s path remains unclear.
Not Overshadowing John Cena’s Retirement Tour
John Cena’s farewell run has dominated WWE in 2025. From a shocking heel turn to capturing his 17th world title, and later completing his Grand Slam with the Intercontinental Championship, Cena’s story has been the headline act. The “Last Time is Now” tournament to determine his final opponent is the centerpiece of WWE programming.
Keeping Orton away from the spotlight ensures Cena’s retirement arc isn’t diluted. Since Orton already crossed paths with Cena earlier this year, WWE is wisely holding him back to avoid overshadowing the emotional conclusion of Cena’s career.
Rhodes-McIntyre Feud Still Has Legs
Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have been locked in a heated rivalry for months. Rhodes has scored two controversial wins—one by countout and another after dropping McIntyre on his head while the referee was down. McIntyre’s frustration led him to join Team Vision for WarGames, and their feud is expected to continue beyond Survivor Series.
Orton has been a side player in this storyline, having battled McIntyre before Rhodes stepped in. With Rhodes and McIntyre far from finished, Orton’s only meaningful involvement would be a shocking turn against Rhodes once the feud reaches its climax. Until then, he remains on the periphery.
WWE Saving Him for WrestleMania Season
Orton’s status in the industry guarantees him a featured match whenever he returns. While he doesn’t appear weekly like Roman Reigns, he is always positioned as a marquee attraction. WWE’s current booking suggests they are holding him back deliberately, with plans to reintroduce him as a priority once 2026 begins. With WrestleMania season looming, Orton’s presence will be vital to fill the void left by Cena’s retirement and to provide star power in high-profile matches.
