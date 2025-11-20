Image Credit : Getty

WWE has a history of dragging out mystery angles, sometimes leaving them unresolved for months. Last year, Jade Cargill’s backstage attack wasn’t explained until Elimination Chamber. Now, Jacob Fatu has been taken out before a #1 Contender’s match against Drew McIntyre, with suspicion falling on McIntyre himself.

Unless Orton is revealed as the attacker, his options for fresh feuds are slim. A heel turn could inject energy, especially if framed as protecting Cody Rhodes from Fatu, but without that reveal, Orton’s path remains unclear.