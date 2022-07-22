Despite transfer rumours, Manchester United's Ten Hag awaits Cristiano Ronaldo's return

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford has also come under scrutiny after it was learned the Portugal talisman had requested Manchester United's board to accept any offers made for him this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United training has yet to be announced, but manager Erik ten Hag did suggest that he will be "integrated" back into the team. The Portuguese superstar was permitted to skip the club's pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, but he has missed pre-season practise due to personal reasons. Also read: Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds

The 37-year-future old's at Old Trafford has also come under scrutiny after it was learned that Ronaldo had requested Manchester United's board to accept any offers made for him this summer. The Portuguese captain is dissatisfied with the club, among other things, for not offering Champions League football. Reports suggest that his star-agent, Jorge Mendes, is desperately scrambling around the transfer market, searching for a suitable next destination.

According to some reports, Ronaldo's position remains unchanged - the legendary striker wants to leave Old Trafford but will not refuse to play for Manchester United at any point - and it's currently unclear when he will join the squad again. Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

Ahead of Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Perth, Ten Hag admitted that nothing has changed. "No. It's the same as last week. Of course, concerning is maybe not the right word (over Ronaldo's absence)," added the Dutchman, who has overseen some impressive club friendlies' performances.

"I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well. They are in good shape and I have further focus on that and develop that. I cannot wait for him (Ronaldo) to come in and then we will integrate him," Ten Hag remarked. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? President Enrique Cerezo breaks his silence

