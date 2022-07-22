Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Despite transfer rumours, Manchester United's Ten Hag awaits Cristiano Ronaldo's return

    First Published Jul 22, 2022, 4:07 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford has also come under scrutiny after it was learned the Portugal talisman had requested Manchester United's board to accept any offers made for him this summer. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United training has yet to be announced, but manager Erik ten Hag did suggest that he will be "integrated" back into the team. The Portuguese superstar was permitted to skip the club's pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, but he has missed pre-season practise due to personal reasons.

    Also read: Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds

    Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

    The 37-year-future old's at Old Trafford has also come under scrutiny after it was learned that Ronaldo had requested Manchester United's board to accept any offers made for him this summer. The Portuguese captain is dissatisfied with the club, among other things, for not offering Champions League football. Reports suggest that his star-agent, Jorge Mendes, is desperately scrambling around the transfer market, searching for a suitable next destination.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    According to some reports, Ronaldo's position remains unchanged - the legendary striker wants to leave Old Trafford but will not refuse to play for Manchester United at any point - and it's currently unclear when he will join the squad again.

    Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ahead of Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Perth, Ten Hag admitted that nothing has changed. "No. It's the same as last week. Of course, concerning is maybe not the right word (over Ronaldo's absence)," added the Dutchman, who has overseen some impressive club friendlies' performances.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well. They are in good shape and I have further focus on that and develop that. I cannot wait for him (Ronaldo) to come in and then we will integrate him," Ten Hag remarked.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? President Enrique Cerezo breaks his silence

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Next week, Manchester United will be back in England before taking on Atletico Madrid in Oslo at the end of July. Before beginning their 2022–23 Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7, they will play one final pre-season match against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Did Neymar and Luis Suarez accidentally promote a brand involved in drug trafficking?-ayh

    Did Neymar and Luis Suarez accidentally promote a brand involved in drug trafficking?

    football club friendlies What a night Liverpool Darwin Nunez cherishes 4-goal burst against RB Leipzig Jurgen Klopp delighted snt

    'What a night': Liverpool's Nunez cherishes 4-goal burst against RB Leipzig; Klopp delighted

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra enters finals via opening throw; netizens excited-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra enters finals via opening throw; netizens excited

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India fringe players prepare to battle West Indies/Windies in a format fighting for context-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India's fringe players prepare to battle Windies in a format fighting for context

    Recent Stories

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar dangerous manoeuvre advises restraint watch gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar's 'dangerous manoeuvre', advises restraint

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

    Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

    Airlines must consult doctors before denying boarding to disabled passenger rules DGCA gcw

    Airlines must consult doctors before denying boarding to disabled passenger, rules DGCA

    Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon