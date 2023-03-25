Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did in-form Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann? CEO Oliver Kahn reveals

    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Bayern Munich sacked Julian Nagelsmann on Friday despite the club's stable performance this season in favour of hiring Thomas Tuchel. In the meantime, club CEO Oliver Kahn has revealed the reason for the same.

    German champion Bayern Munich shocked its fans when it decided to part ways with Julian Nagelsmann as the club's head coach. Instead, it hired Thomas Tuchel as his replacement. Nagelsmann's sacking shocked most Bavarian supporters' community, given that the side was faring well in the ongoing season. Although Bayern has somewhat struggled to be at the top of the Bundesliga this season, where it is currently placed second and is a point behind arch-rival Borussia Dortmund, it has had an excellent performance in the continuing UEFA Champions League (UCL), where it will be taking on English champion Manchester City in the quarterfinal.

    While the Bavarian won the DFL-Supercup earlier this season, it also continues to contest in the DFB-Pokal, having entered the quarterfinal. Some fans believe that the inability to maintain a considerable margin at the top of the Bundesliga might be why Nagelsmann's ouster, club CEO Oliver Kahn, called its performance under the former boss "less successful and less attractive".

    Informing the club about the decision, Kahn said, "When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him long-term, and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have concluded that the quality in our squad – despite the Bundesliga title last year – has come to the fore less and less often. After the [FIFA] World Cup [2022], we have played less successfully and less attractively."

    "The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season and our future goals. That is why we have acted now. Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team and wish everyone the best of luck for the future," added Kahn.

    Echoing Kahn, Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic mentioned, "I have had an open, trusting, friendly relationship with Julian from day one. I regret the parting of ways with Julian. But, after a thorough analysis of the sporting development of our team, especially since January and with the experience of the second half of the previous season, we have now decided to release him. I am very grateful to Julian for what he has done for FC Bayern, and I wish him all the best."

