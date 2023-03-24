Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's official! Tuchel replaces Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich boss; sparks meme fest

    Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich's boss until June 30, 2025.

    football Its official Thomas Tuchel replaces Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich boss; sparks meme fest snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

    In what has sparked a massive social media outburst, Bayern Munich on Friday confirmed the departure of coach Julian Nagelsmann, with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel named as the replacement. The 35-year-old had been in charge since the summer of 2021 and won the Bundesliga during his maiden season. 

    "FC Bayern and head coach Julian Nagelsmann have parted company. This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidžić in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel," said the Bavarians in an official statement.

    Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said, "Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future." Meanwhile, Hasan Salihamidzic noted, "I am very grateful to Julian for what he has done for FC Bayern and I wish him all the best."

    Although Nagelsmann has guided Bayern Munich through in both the Champions League and DFB-Pokal, a defeat last weekend to Bayer Leverkusen saw the German giants slip behind Borussia Dortmund in the league table. 

    Thomas Tuchel will now take over until 30 June 2025 and being training on Monday. The former Chelsea boss' first game in charge will be against Borussia Dortmund, whom he managed from 2015-2017.

    A meme fest exploded the moment Bayern Munich made the official announcement. Here's a look at some of the memes that went viral:

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
