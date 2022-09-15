Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: Lionel Messi scripts special record to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    Lionel Messi scored during PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Maccabi Haifa. Meanwhile, it happened to be his UCL goal against a 39th side, as he has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the same.

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is continuing to play in top-tier European football. He is playing 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), unlike his sensational Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has demoted himself to the UEFA Europa League (UEL) with English giants Manchester United. On Wednesday, PSG travelled to take on Maccabi Haifa, as the former won 3-1, thanks to strikes from Messi (37), Kylian Mbappé (69) and Neymar (88). As far as Messi's goal was concerned, it happened to be a record-breaking one, while he managed to surpass Ronaldo in the process.

    Messi scored against the 39th side he faced in the UCL to date, which is the most in the competition.

    ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23 - GUARDIOLA ALL-PRAISE FOR DORTMUND'S BELLINGHAM AS CITY EDGES PAST

    Messi has surpassed Ronaldo by a team, as the Portuguese will have to wait until next season to stand a chance to level the Argentine.

    It was also Messi's 18th different UCL season goal, the most by any player in the tournament's history.

