Image Credit : Getty

Last season, Mohamed Salah made history by winning a record-equalling fourth Golden Boot, matching Thierry Henry’s feat and bringing an end to Erling Haaland’s two-year dominance of the award.

As the new campaign kicks off, the key question is: Can anyone outscore that iconic pair? Or will one of football’s most familiar sharpshooters rise to the top again?

Here are the five frontrunners for the coveted prize this season: