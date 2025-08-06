Image Credit : Getty

Conor Bradley (Liverpool)

Having spent his time as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, 22, is now positioned for more opportunities after Arnold’s move to Real Madrid. Although currently sidelined with a muscle injury, he may become a preferred option ahead of Jeremie Frimpong, whose attacking prowess is well-known, but defensive credentials face scrutiny. While Frimpong is a dynamic presence going forward, he registers no higher than the 61st percentile in any defensive metric, whereas Bradley ranks in the top 27% for clearances and has consistently solid tackling numbers. With both right-backs offering contrasting strengths, Arne Slot may adopt a rotation policy based on opponents, giving Bradley plenty of chances to shine once fit.

These five young prospects are well positioned to become this season’s most talked-about emerging stars, each with a compelling opportunity to stake their claim on the Premier League stage.