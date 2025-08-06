Premier League: 5 Young Players Who Could Make Headlines in 2025/26
With the Premier League season kicking off, several young players are poised for a breakout year. From Liverpool's Conor Bradley to Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, these talents are ready to make their mark on the league.
With the Premier League season about to kick off, all eyes will be on the league’s next generation of breakout talents. Here are five young players set to make a significant impact in the upcoming campaign:
Conor Bradley (Liverpool)
Having spent his time as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, 22, is now positioned for more opportunities after Arnold’s move to Real Madrid. Although currently sidelined with a muscle injury, he may become a preferred option ahead of Jeremie Frimpong, whose attacking prowess is well-known, but defensive credentials face scrutiny. While Frimpong is a dynamic presence going forward, he registers no higher than the 61st percentile in any defensive metric, whereas Bradley ranks in the top 27% for clearances and has consistently solid tackling numbers. With both right-backs offering contrasting strengths, Arne Slot may adopt a rotation policy based on opponents, giving Bradley plenty of chances to shine once fit.
These five young prospects are well positioned to become this season’s most talked-about emerging stars, each with a compelling opportunity to stake their claim on the Premier League stage.
Wilson Odobert (Tottenham Hotspur)
With Son Heung-min’s departure, the left wing at Tottenham is up for grabs, and Wilson Odobert appears best placed to seize it. The 20-year-old joined from Burnley only to suffer a hamstring injury that disrupted his first season. Competing with Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson, Odobert found game time limited, but pre-season under manager Thomas Frank has seen him regularly feature on the left. Unless Spurs bring in another left-sided attacker, Odobert could finally get the extended run supporters have been waiting for.
Leny Yoro (Manchester United)
Signed from Lille for £52 million but hindered by injury, Yoro is now fit and poised for a breakthrough season at the heart of United’s defence. Since debuting in December, the 19-year-old has already established himself among Europe’s elite for progressive carries and pass completion, ranking in the top 3% and top 9% respectively for his position (per FBREF). Without European football, Yoro will have more opportunity to bed in, and manager Ruben Amorim has heaped praise on the “modern defender” who excels in high pressing and one-on-one scenarios. Expect Yoro to be a mainstay this season and beyond.
Estevao (Chelsea)
Dubbed ‘Messinho’ for his stylistic resemblance to Lionel Messi, the highly rated 18-year-old Brazilian has finally linked up with Chelsea after years of anticipation. With a resume boasting 27 goals in 83 matches for Palmeiras, Estevao made an immediate impact for the Blues, earning man-of-the-match honours against his former club in the Club World Cup. His individual brilliance and ability to trouble defenders—such as his performance against Marc Cucurella—signal plenty of promise. While questions remain about his adaptation to Premier League physicality, early signs are encouraging.
Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
After limited involvement last term, Ethan Nwaneri is primed for a bigger role at Arsenal. Now 18, the versatile attacker can operate as a backup to Bukayo Saka on the right wing or slot in centrally—especially as Martin Odegaard seeks consistency and Saka is expected to be rested more frequently this year. Nwaneri’s last season return of nine goals and two assists in 37 appearances (four goals in the Premier League and two in the Champions League) shows his growing influence. Fans have been eager to see more of him, and while Mikel Arteta is known for integrating youngsters gradually, he’s repeatedly praised Nwaneri’s extraordinary potential, recently remarking, “It is rare to see a talent like this at 17 years old… He needs to see that he can fly and don’t clip any wings.” This could be the year Nwaneri cements his spot—unlike fellow prodigy Max Dowman, who may face a longer wait.