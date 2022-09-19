Serie A: Is Allegri's future uncertain after another Juventus defeat? Assistant coach Landucci answers

Juventus suffered another loss in Serie A 2022-23, losing to relegation-threatened Monza away from home on Sunday. With speculations over Massimiliano Allegri's future rising, Marco Landucci has answered.

Italian giants Juventus is struggling to get things right, as it has been coming up with irregular performances across tournaments. On Sunday, it succumbed to another 0-1 defeat to a relegation-threatened Monza away from home. As a result, the visitors are lurking in the eighth spot. Consequently, it has cast serious doubts over the future of head coach Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, with speculations that he might be sacked in the coming days. At the same time, the recent result does not help him either. In the meantime, the Old Lady's assistant coach Marco Landucci feels that negativity will not help the club or the boss.

Talking to the reports following the failure, Landucci spoke, "We don't give up. It's not in our DNA. I haven't talked to Allegri yet. We'll do it to understand the situation. We will certainly continue to work to correct mistakes. We work on these things, the goals we have scored, mistakes to try to improve." ALSO READ: LIGUE 1 2022-23: 'IT IS NEYMAR WHO GIVES PSG THE BEST BALANCE' - GALTIER POST LYON WIN

"It is evident that at the moment, it is not enough. Negativity does not help. The fans' criticisms are there. Now, we have to be united. It's easy to be united in victories. We have to be even more so now," added Landucci, reports Fotmob.

