Ligue 1 2022-23: 'It is Neymar who gives PSG the best balance' - Galtier post Lyon win

Paris Saint-Germain continues its flawless run in Ligue 1-0, as it stays unbeaten, while it defeated Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 away from home on Sunday. Meanwhile, PSG boss Christophe Galtier labelled Neymar as impeccable.

Defending French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is on a roll in the ongoing Ligue 1 season. After eight matches, it remains unbeaten with seven victories and a draw, as it stays atop the table. It played its latest game on Sunday against Olympique Lyonnais away from home. It pipped with a 1-0 win, thanks to the lone winner from Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in the fifth minute, with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar coming up with a brilliant assist. As a result, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier was delighted with his side's performance and singled out the Brazilian striker for being irreproachable.

Talking to the reports after the triumph, Galtier considered, "It is he [Neymar] who gives [us] the best balance. He has this ability to repeat efforts. He has volume and intensity. He is generous to the team. It gives a good balance. He can both replace himself and have dazzling and technical quality." ALSO READ: LA LIGA 2022-23 - SIMEONE GIVES HATS-OFF TO ANCELOTTI POST DERBY, COMPARES MADRID TO 2014 ATLETICO

"He is a great animator. The great players have to come out in this type of match. Neymar worked a lot for the team and came off slightly rinsed and angry. It is normal. He has impeccable behaviour. He is sharp and has a lot of ambition on the season - both with the club and personal statistics," added Galtier, reports Fotmob.

However, Galtier was watchful that PSG's win on Sunday could have been more clinical, besides hailing his side as deserving winners, as he said, "We knew we were going to face a tough game, but we had a perfect game. We can still regret the number of missed or stopped chances by Anthony [Lopes], who had an excellent game." ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Arteta hails Vieira and Xhaka as Arsenal hammers Brentford 3-0

