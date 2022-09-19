Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ligue 1 2022-23: 'It is Neymar who gives PSG the best balance' - Galtier post Lyon win

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain continues its flawless run in Ligue 1-0, as it stays unbeaten, while it defeated Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 away from home on Sunday. Meanwhile, PSG boss Christophe Galtier labelled Neymar as impeccable.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Defending French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is on a roll in the ongoing Ligue 1 season. After eight matches, it remains unbeaten with seven victories and a draw, as it stays atop the table. It played its latest game on Sunday against Olympique Lyonnais away from home. It pipped with a 1-0 win, thanks to the lone winner from Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in the fifth minute, with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar coming up with a brilliant assist. As a result, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier was delighted with his side's performance and singled out the Brazilian striker for being irreproachable.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to the reports after the triumph, Galtier considered, "It is he [Neymar] who gives [us] the best balance. He has this ability to repeat efforts. He has volume and intensity. He is generous to the team. It gives a good balance. He can both replace himself and have dazzling and technical quality."

    ALSO READ: LA LIGA 2022-23 - SIMEONE GIVES HATS-OFF TO ANCELOTTI POST DERBY, COMPARES MADRID TO 2014 ATLETICO

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "He is a great animator. The great players have to come out in this type of match. Neymar worked a lot for the team and came off slightly rinsed and angry. It is normal. He has impeccable behaviour. He is sharp and has a lot of ambition on the season - both with the club and personal statistics," added Galtier, reports Fotmob.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Galtier was watchful that PSG's win on Sunday could have been more clinical, besides hailing his side as deserving winners, as he said, "We knew we were going to face a tough game, but we had a perfect game. We can still regret the number of missed or stopped chances by Anthony [Lopes], who had an excellent game."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Arteta hails Vieira and Xhaka as Arsenal hammers Brentford 3-0

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The score could have been wider. You are not immune to a reaction as long as you are at 1-0. Lyon pushed for that. But, on the whole game, both on the possession of the ball and the clear situations, we deserved our victory in my opinion," concluded Galtier.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Mikel Arteta hails Fabio Vieira and Granit Xhaka as Arsenal hammers Brentford 3-0-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Arteta hails Vieira and Xhaka as Arsenal hammers Brentford 3-0

    After 20 days since India vs Pakistan Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2022 tie, large-scale crowd violence breaks out in Leicester-ayh

    This UK city is still facing the brunt of India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Virat Kohli to open in some games, KL Rahul to open in ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Kohli to open in some games, Rahul to open in T20 World Cup' - Rohit

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul who has probably got more ability than Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir on Indian openers-ayh

    'Rahul has probably got more ability than Rohit or Kohli' - Gambhir on Indian openers

    football Bundesliga 2022-23: Thinking about the situation and everything - Julian Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich-ayh

    Bundesliga: 'Thinking about the situation and everything' - Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern

    Recent Stories

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed AJR

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed

    Mahsa Amini death protest Iranian women are chopping off hair and burning hijab

    Explained: Why Iranian women are chopping off hair, burning hijab

    Is Bitter Gourd Pickle (Karela Achar) good for diabetes? Read this SUR

    Is Bitter Gourd Pickle (Karela Achar) good for diabetes? Read this

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video - gps

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video

    Akhilesh Yadav stopped by police during Samajwadi Party s march to UP Assembly Yogi Adityanath reacts gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav stopped by police during party's march to UP Assembly

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon