Image Credit : Getty

Arsenal’s search for a reliable, ruthless No. 9 has led them to Lisbon. Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP’s Swedish sharpshooter, has officially completed his move to the Emirates.

With 97 goals in just 102 appearances over the past two seasons, Gyokeres arrives with a reputation as one of Europe’s most clinical forwards. But there’s a catch — the 27-year-old has yet to test himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues. Can he reproduce that blistering form in the unforgiving tempo of English football?