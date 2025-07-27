Image Credit : Getty

Viktor Gyokeres has completed one of football’s most dramatic transformations. Once labeled a flop in England, the Swedish striker has developed into one of Europe’s most clinical forwards. After his move from Coventry City to Sporting CP in 2023, he racked up 97 goals in 102 games, proving doubters wrong in emphatic fashion. That form pushed Arsenal to pay €63 million (plus €10m in add-ons) to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

His journey is impressive, but even those who believed in him, like former Coventry recruitment head Chris Badlan, admit they didn’t expect this level of rise.