India's three-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist Manika Batra and Manav Thakkar will lead India's eight-member squad at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, China, starting Sunday. The team includes Akash Pal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Payas Jain, Diya Chitale, Yashaswini Ghorpade, and Swastika Ghosh.

Significance and Tournament Details

With the mixed team table tennis format set to debut at the LA 2028 Olympics, this year's championship takes on special significance, as per Olympics.com.

The 2025 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup marks the third edition of the tournament, with Chengdu hosting for the third consecutive year. The Sichuan Gymnasium will once again host the event, having done so in previous years. Hosts China won both previous editions, while the Republic of Korea finished as runners-up.

Besides Manika and Manav, Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is also part of the contingent of Indian table tennis players who will be in action in Chengdu over the next week.

Indian table tennis squad for ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025

Indian table tennis team: Manav Thakkar (men), Akash Pal (men), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men), Payas Jain (men), Manika Batra (women), Diya Chitale (women), Yashaswini Ghorpade (women), Swastika Ghosh (women). (ANI)