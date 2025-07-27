Image Credit : Getty

Iconic No. 14

Adding further historical resonance to his debut, Gyokeres will wear the iconic No. 14 shirt, famously donned by Arsenal’s all-time top goalscorer Thierry Henry. The date of his debut—August 17—also happens to be Henry’s birthday, deepening the sense of occasion for Arsenal fans who hope the Swedish striker can emulate the legendary Frenchman’s exploits. Henry’s legacy looms large, with 175 goals and two Premier League titles, including Arsenal’s unbeaten “Invincibles” season in 2003/04.

The script almost writes itself: a prolific new No. 14, on Henry’s birthday, facing his old manager and the club he spurned, all on the opening day of the league. Expectations are high that Gyokeres could be the missing piece for Arsenal as they seek to end a 21-year wait for the Premier League title, having finished runners-up for the past three seasons.