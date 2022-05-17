Here's how much Barcelona are willing to pay Bayern Munich's Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has dominated the headlines this week, especially after the striker confirmed his desire to reject a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Lauded as one of the best strikers globally, Robert Lewandowski has dominated the headlines, more so after the Pole confirmed his desire to reject a new contract at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. And Barcelona is reportedly determined to snap up his services at the end of the season, with the player keen to be part of Xavi Hernandez's project at Camp Nou. Also read: Present and future! Fans go gaga over Man United star Ronaldo and his son's ripped physique

Reports in Spain have suggested that La Blaugrana want to land a top-class number nine this season and believes Lewandowski fits the bill. The Poland international has amassed 55, 48 and 50 goals in the last three seasons for Bayern Munich. These incredible numbers have excited Barcelona, and given that the German giants are considering a potential sale in the summer, the La Liga team is willing to pay up for the Pole.

According to reports, Barcelona is willing to pay Bayern Munich between 35 to 40 million euros for Lewandowski. The player himself is willing to lower his salary to make the finances work. Earlier, reports had speculated that a figure around 40-45 million euros is enough to convince Bayern Munich to sanction the striker's exit. Hence whether the Bundesliga giants will accept the new, reportedly transfer fee remains to be seen.

Barcelona is not in a position to shell big money out on players and has been primarily forced to target free agents. But they are willing to break the bank for Lewandowski, with the club hierarchy convinced of the Pole's quality. As for Lewandowski, the Polish superstar will be happy with the reported offer as he currently earns around 22 million euros gross per season at Bayern Munich.

