Paige Spiranac rants about USA World Cup 2022 home kit; gets trolled for wearing cleavage-revealing outfit

The US Men's National Team kit for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022 has received massive criticism from fans, with golf influencer Paige Spiranac now joining the chorus in slamming the jersey for the showpiece event in a rant video.

Nations worldwide are gearing up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with 32 participating teams all set for the showpiece event that kick starts on November 20. Barely over a week before the high-octane tournament, the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) has been facing massive criticism over their kit for the 2022 edition of the global event.

Model and golf influencer Paige Spiranac, named 2022's sexiest woman alive by Maxim Magazine earlier this year, jumped the bandwagon to take a jibe at the USMNT's home jersey for the World Cup in the Gulf nation. The team's home jersey features a classic white jersey with red and blue accents, while the away kit features a deep blue tie-dye pattern paired with blue shorts and socks.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," US Soccer and Nike said in their joint release earlier.

However, in her recent Twitter post, Paige Spiranac revealed her feelings about the home kit the US team will wear at this year's Qatar World Cup.

"I'm here with the USA World Cup kit, and a lot of people are very disappointed because they think it's quite boring, and honestly, I have to agree. They were like, let's just make it all white and put the USA right on the front," Paige Spiranac declared.

Paige then asked people to comment on their all-time favourite USA World Cup kits in the video, which has accumulated thousands of views. "Thoughts," she wrote in the caption of her video, where she is seen wearing a cleavage-revealing maroon sports bra with black tights and accessorised her look with a pair of shades.

