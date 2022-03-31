David and Victoria Beckham 'shaken' after burglary attempt in their West London mansion

The couple and daughter Harper, 10, were reportedly unaware a thief had broken into their house in Holland Park, West London.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The multi-million-pound mansion of legendary England footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria was reportedly broken into and raided while they were in an upstairs bedroom. According to reports, the couple and their 10-year-old daughter, Harper, were unaware that a thief had broken into their 40 million-pound house in Holland Park, West London.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Reports added that David and Victoria Beckham were unaware that the thief broke into their home, where the miscreants got into through an upstairs window. The Beckhams' son, Cruz, allegedly spotted that someone had broken into their mansion after returning from a night out with his friends.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Sadly, the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area. Fortunately, the criminals only made it as far as one-bedroom before they ran off," a source told The Sun. They added, "The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family."

Image Credit: David Beckham Instagram

The Metropolitan Police were reportedly called to the property at 00:37 am on 1 March and believed the theft had taken place between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm. No arrests have been made, and enquiries reportedly continue. It's understood that police are analysing CCTV footage from the night.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The break-in reportedly took place weeks before the wedding of their eldest child, Brooklyn, to billionaire daughter and actress Nicola Peltz. The couple is said to be "shaken up" following the incident, which took place at their family home.

Image Credit: David Beckham Instagram

The Beckhams have been victims of stalkers and kidnap threats in the past. The intruder might have been in a gang that targeted at least two other nearby houses on the same night. The famous couple spends most of their time holed up at their seven-bedroom West London home. They previously purchased the property for £31million back in 2013.

Image Credit: David Beckham Instagram