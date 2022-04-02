Qatar 2022: Rob Green mocks his own World Cup 2010 blunder after England draw USA

In Friday's final draw for FIFA World Cup 2022, it was learnt that Gareth Southgate's side would play the USA, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in the tournament set to begin on November 21.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green mocked his famous World Cup 2010 mistake after the Three Lions drew the United States in Group B of this year's showpiece event in Qatar. In Friday's final draw for FIFA World Cup 2022, it was learnt that Gareth Southgate's side would play the USA, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in the tournament set to begin on November 21. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw: Group of Death, games to watch out and more

Qatar 2022 will be the first time England and the USA will face each other since Green let Clint Dempsey's 25-yeard striker squirm into the back of the goalpost through his palms. Following the announcement of the World Cup 2022 draw, several England fans relived the 1-1 draw in South Africa that cost the goalkeeper his place in the team. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Football fans give thumbs up to official soundtrack 'Hayya Hayya'

Green took to social media on Friday and posted a pair of eyes emoji in an obvious reference to his blunder 12 years ago. One follower replied, "Fair play, at least you can laugh about it now." Another responder said, "I get flashbacks of that day Rob. Let's hope Ramsdale/Pickford don't do the same."

After the 2010 World Cup stalemate, Green made no excuses in admitting his mistake. "I walked in at half-time and said sorry to the chaps, and I apologise to however many million people at home as well. It was a mistake, a genuine, horrible mistake. Games go at 100mph, and these things happen," the England goalkeeper had said.

Green, who played for clubs like Norwich City, West Ham, QPR, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Chelsea, made 12 appearances for the Three Lions, though he is most remembered for the costly mistake against the United States.

Following the error, Green was dropped and replaced by David James, who played in England's next outing, which was a goalless draw with Algeria. The blue-eyed goalkeeper did not appear again in that year's World Cup campaign and was omitted from the first England squad named after the tournament.

