Former teammates share how MS Dhoni’s open-door policy shaped CSK’s dressing room culture and player bonding.

Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey has shed light on the unique way Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni fostered camaraderie among teammates during the Indian Premier League. Hussey revealed that Dhoni’s room was always open to players, serving as a hub for conversations, food, and even shisha sessions, which became a part of the team’s bonding culture.

Dhoni, who has captained CSK since the inaugural season in 2008, has long been regarded as the central figure in the franchise’s success. Even after stepping down from leadership roles at different points, his influence has remained intact, with players continuing to look up to his experience and calm presence. Hussey believes that Dhoni’s off-field approach was just as important as his on-field leadership.

“Dhoni is just the most amazing guy, his room is available open 24 hours a day. So, anyone can go up there, and just sit. He has got his lounge room, players just sit around, they start talking cricket, some of them like the shisha, you know the flavored tobacco stuff. So, that is their way of socializing and things like that. Credit to Dhoni, he opens his room up, lots of players go up, they bring food up, it is fantastic,” Hussey said on The Overlap Cricket.

The culture was not limited to Hussey’s recollections. Fellow Australian George Bailey had earlier described how Dhoni often set up hookah in his room, creating an informal space where younger players felt welcome. Bailey noted that Dhoni’s open-door policy broke down traditional hierarchies often seen in cricket teams, allowing juniors to interact freely with seniors.

Dhoni’s ability to build such connections has been credited with shaping the careers of several CSK players. His influence continues to be felt, with the franchise retaining him ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The veteran has committed to playing his 19th consecutive season, underlining his enduring role in the team.

Hussey also recalled Dhoni’s approach to training, highlighting his unusual routine in the nets. According to him, Dhoni rarely practiced wicketkeeping drills, instead dedicating long hours to batting. “I’ve been a player at Chennai for 8 years, and now coach for about 8 years. I think the only time I’ve seen him catch a ball was when we wanted to knock in a new pair of gloves. I’ve never seen him practice his keeping ever, but he bats a long long time. He hits thousands and thousands of balls,” Hussey revealed.