- Glenn Maxwell Opts Out of IPL 2026: Top 6 Standout Performances by the Australian All-Rounder
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opted out of the IPL 2026 Auction, thanking fans and franchises for their support. While not officially retired, his move shifts focus to six of his most explosive IPL knocks for Punjab Kings and RCB.
Glenn Maxwell Opts Out of IPL 2026 Auction
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has become the latest overseas player to opt out of the upcoming IPL 2026 Auction, which will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Maxwell confirmed the development by releasing a statement on his Instagram handle, wherein he highlighted how the league shaped him as a person and cricketer, while expressing his gratitude to have played with ‘world-class’ teammates.
However, Glenn Maxwell did not mention whether he retired from the IPL, as he continues to play in the T20I, keeping in mind the next year’s T20 World Cup. Maxwell has been one of the finest overseas players to have graced the league, amassing 2819 runs, including 18 fifties, at an average of 23.89 in 141 matches. The veteran all-rounder was released by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL auction.
On that note, let’s take a look at six standout performances by Glenn Maxwell in the IPL.
1. 95 Vs CSK in 2014
One of the standout performances of Glenn Maxwell in the IPL was his 95-run knock against Chennai Super Kings at Abu Dhabi in 2014. Chasing a 205-run target set by CSK, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) were reeling at 52/3. Maxwell stepped up for the side in crucial moments and rescued Punjab from a shambolic situation by unleashing his firepower on CSK’s bowling attack and formed a crucial 115-run stand for the fourth wicket with David Miller. Though Maxwell was dismissed at 167/5, his knock laid the foundation for Punjab to chase down a competitive total.
2. 89 Vs RR in 2014
Another standout performance by Maxwell came in the next match against the Rajasthan Royals, where he rescued the Kings XI Punjab from further collapse. Chasing a 192-run target, Punjab were reduced to 10/2, and Maxwell walked in to bat at No.3. Australian all-rounder partnered with Cheteshwar Pujara, but he took the charge of KXIP’s run chase as he played a brilliant knock of 89 off 45 balls before his dismissal at 126/3. Glenn Maxwell already put Punjab in a commanding position before David Miller played a blistering 19-ball 51* to chase down the target in 18.4 overs.
3. 90 Vs CSK in 2014
Glenn Maxwell yet again became a nightmare for the Chennai Super Kings in their second face-off in IPL 2014. Being put into bat first, Kings XI Punjab were reduced to 38/2, and Glenn Maxwell and David Miller were entrusted with the task of reviving the team’s batting. Maxwell anchored the innings brilliantly as he played a knock of 90 off 38 balls at an impressive strike rate of 236.84, propelling Punjab to 231/4. Maxwell’s effort eventually paid off after KXIP bowlers restricted CSK to 187/6, securing a 44-run victory.
4. 68 vs KKR in 2016
Glenn Maxwell was a lone warrior for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2014 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing a 165-run target, Punjab struggled as the side was losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Maxwell gave KXIP a hope of chasing down the target as he played a brilliant knock of 68 off 42 balls, taking the team past the 100-run mark before his dismissal at 120/5. However, his dismissal put the brakes on Punjab’s momentum as the side fell 8 runs short of the target.
5. 59 vs SRH in 2021
One of the standout performances by Glenn Maxwell came in the IPL 2021 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Maxwell stood tall as a rock for RCB as he played a valiant knock of 59 off 41 balls to guide the side to a respectable total of 149/8 in 20 overs. Australian all-rounder’s knock was eventually paid off after RCB bowlers restricted SRH to 143/9, securing a six-wicket win.
6. 77 vs RR in 2023
One of the top knocks by Glenn Maxwell that grabbed headlines in the IPL was in the 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Walking to bat at No.3 after RCB were at 12/2, Maxwell played a scintillating knock of 77 off 44 balls and formed a 127-run stand for the third wicket with Faf du Plessis (62) before the latter’s dismissal at 139/3. Thereafter, the Australian all-rounder carried on RCB’s innings and took the team past the 150-run mark before his dismissal. RCB posted a total of 189/9, which was successfully defended after the bowlers restricted RR to 182/7, securing a seven-run win.
