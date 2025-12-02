Image Credit : Getty

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has become the latest overseas player to opt out of the upcoming IPL 2026 Auction, which will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Maxwell confirmed the development by releasing a statement on his Instagram handle, wherein he highlighted how the league shaped him as a person and cricketer, while expressing his gratitude to have played with ‘world-class’ teammates.

However, Glenn Maxwell did not mention whether he retired from the IPL, as he continues to play in the T20I, keeping in mind the next year’s T20 World Cup. Maxwell has been one of the finest overseas players to have graced the league, amassing 2819 runs, including 18 fifties, at an average of 23.89 in 141 matches. The veteran all-rounder was released by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL auction.

On that note, let’s take a look at six standout performances by Glenn Maxwell in the IPL.