Kylian Mbappe reached a landmark 60 goals for the 2025 calendar year after scoring a penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Girona. The match saw Mbappe struggle against tight defensive pressure and miss a potential second goal due to an accidental handball just before Girona's opener. Despite Madrid controlling parts of the game, the draw extended their away winless streak to three matches and allowed Barcelona to overtake them at the top of La Liga. This result has intensified scrutiny on coach Xabi Alonso amid recent inconsistencies despite Mbappe’s prolific scoring.​

Mbappe’s milestone places him in an elite group alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski as the only 21st-century footballers to score 60 goals in a calendar year. He is the first French player since Just Fontaine in 1958 to achieve this feat for club and country in a single year. His extraordinary goal output has become a double-edged sword for Real Madrid, masking wider squad issues and highlighting the team’s heavy dependence on his performances.​

Mbappe's incredible 2025

Throughout 2025, Mbappe has transitioned from a global star to Real Madrid’s undeniable focal point and leader. While the club remained trophyless in his first full season, he was pivotal in Champions League knockout stages and established key partnerships. His remarkable scoring rate has continued into the 2025-26 season, and he has assumed greater leadership and tactical responsibility under coach Alonso. His contributions for France, particularly in qualifiers, underscore his all-around influence this year.