Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag: The bitter feud at Manchester United continues to brew

    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly furious with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and is said to be questioning the Dutchman's tactics. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to let the Portuguese talisman leave in January if a suitable offer comes.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite being Manchester United's leading goal scorer last season, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling under Erik ten Hag in the ongoing campaign. The Portuguese talisman's performance in the Red Devils' narrow 3-2 win over Omonia in their Europa League clash has further highlighted his slump and discontent. A bitter feud, which started in the summer after the 37-year-old expressed his wish to leave the club for a shot at Champions League glory, continues to brew at Old Trafford.

    Also read: Rooney urges Ronaldo to 'stay patient'; will the out-of-favour Man United icon pay heed?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals across all competitions when he returned to Manchester United last season, has been in perhaps one of the worst forms of his career. Adding more insult to injury is the once untouchable striker is now a mere substitute in Erik ten Hag's team. According to reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is 'furious' with the Dutchman and is beginning to question his tactics.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to The Times journalist Duncan Castles, who is close to Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese superstar is 'at odds' with the United boss. "There are those who describe a Ronaldo often at loggerheads with the latest coach of his long, and until now, relentlessly successful career," the report stated. "They speak of a footballer who complains about the nature and quality of training sessions and who thinks United would be better off playing a different way."

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray? Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Man United

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to the report, Ronaldo's complaints focus on Ten Hag's style of play rather than his role as a substitute. Castles adds that the former Real Madrid legend is not pleased with the coach's attitude either. "Ronaldo is said to consider Ten Hag stubborn and unnecessarily wedded to an approach that worked impressively well at Ajax, yet has delivered catastrophic defeats to Brentford and City in his first 10 United matches," the report continued. "Dig a little deeper into Ten Hag's comments and the fault lines surface."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Ronaldo vs Ten Hag saga started in the summer when the Portuguese legend desperately sought an exit route from Old Trafford for a chance to play Champions League. A move failed to materialise due in part to a tug-of-war between Manchester United, the iconic striker and his agent, which saw the 37-year-old join pre-season training later than was expected. That wasn't ideal, of course, and the relationship hasn't improved since the former Ajax boss took over.

    Also read: Messi fans troll Ronaldo; believe PSG star will reach 700th club career goal before Man United icon

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, another report claimed that Ten Hag is prepared to let Ronaldo leave Manchester United in January if a suitable offer is made. The Dutchman has reportedly asked decision-makers at Old Trafford to try to part ways with the Portuguese talisman. The attention surrounding the veteran striker is reportedly frustrating Ten Hag, and is said to be making his job more difficult as he tries to restore the Red Devils' former glory. The fallout from the 6-3 defeat at Manchester City was dominated by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and why he wasn't used.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rumours of tensions building behind the scenes between Ronaldo, Ten Hag, and assistant Mitchell van der Gaag continue to hit the headlines, and it is believed that Steve McClaren is doing a lot to keep the team together at the moment. Although it's seldom simple to complete transfers in the January window, Mendes has reportedly been given the go-ahead to find a new club for Ronaldo. 

    Also read: Ronaldo praises Man United teammates despite frustrating Europa League night; sends message to fans

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Portugal icon is reportedly eager to consider a return to Sporting CP, a club where he began his career. Sporting Lisbon is well placed to qualify from their Champions League group - which also contains Tottenham Hotspur - and sits top after three games with two home fixtures remaining.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Whether Ronaldo leaves in January or at the end of his contract in 2023, one cannot discount the fact a lot of football is still left to be played. If the Portuguese talisman finds form, one can only wonder if Ten Hag would be willing to let one of the greatest footballers leave Old Trafford. In the meantime, fans would be hoping the Dutchman gives more opportunities to the striker to start, especially in Premier League clashes.

    Also read: Man United icon Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on Everton phone smashing incident

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    billiards Ace India cueist Pankaj Advani pockets world title number 25 in Kuala Lumpur snt

    Ace India cueist Pankaj Advani pockets world title number 25 in Kuala Lumpur

    IOA confirms Goa will host 37th National Games in October 2023 snt

    IOA confirms Goa will host 37th National Games in October 2023

    pro-wrestling WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30-ayh

    WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: India Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India's Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked

    Recent Stories

    Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record - gps

    Watch: Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record

    For jobs, be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot - adt

    For jobs, be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

    Megastar Cheeranjivi thanks Salman Khan for Godfather watch the special video here drb

    Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan for ‘Godfather’; watch the special video here

    Are there no human rights for those hit by stones? asks Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi AJR

    Are there no human rights for those hit by stones? asks Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi

    billiards Ace India cueist Pankaj Advani pockets world title number 25 in Kuala Lumpur snt

    Ace India cueist Pankaj Advani pockets world title number 25 in Kuala Lumpur

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon