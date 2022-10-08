Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag: The bitter feud at Manchester United continues to brew

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly furious with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and is said to be questioning the Dutchman's tactics. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to let the Portuguese talisman leave in January if a suitable offer comes.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite being Manchester United's leading goal scorer last season, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling under Erik ten Hag in the ongoing campaign. The Portuguese talisman's performance in the Red Devils' narrow 3-2 win over Omonia in their Europa League clash has further highlighted his slump and discontent. A bitter feud, which started in the summer after the 37-year-old expressed his wish to leave the club for a shot at Champions League glory, continues to brew at Old Trafford. Also read: Rooney urges Ronaldo to 'stay patient'; will the out-of-favour Man United icon pay heed?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals across all competitions when he returned to Manchester United last season, has been in perhaps one of the worst forms of his career. Adding more insult to injury is the once untouchable striker is now a mere substitute in Erik ten Hag's team. According to reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is 'furious' with the Dutchman and is beginning to question his tactics.

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to The Times journalist Duncan Castles, who is close to Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese superstar is 'at odds' with the United boss. "There are those who describe a Ronaldo often at loggerheads with the latest coach of his long, and until now, relentlessly successful career," the report stated. "They speak of a footballer who complains about the nature and quality of training sessions and who thinks United would be better off playing a different way." Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray? Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Man United

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to the report, Ronaldo's complaints focus on Ten Hag's style of play rather than his role as a substitute. Castles adds that the former Real Madrid legend is not pleased with the coach's attitude either. "Ronaldo is said to consider Ten Hag stubborn and unnecessarily wedded to an approach that worked impressively well at Ajax, yet has delivered catastrophic defeats to Brentford and City in his first 10 United matches," the report continued. "Dig a little deeper into Ten Hag's comments and the fault lines surface."

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Ronaldo vs Ten Hag saga started in the summer when the Portuguese legend desperately sought an exit route from Old Trafford for a chance to play Champions League. A move failed to materialise due in part to a tug-of-war between Manchester United, the iconic striker and his agent, which saw the 37-year-old join pre-season training later than was expected. That wasn't ideal, of course, and the relationship hasn't improved since the former Ajax boss took over. Also read: Messi fans troll Ronaldo; believe PSG star will reach 700th club career goal before Man United icon

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Ten Hag is prepared to let Ronaldo leave Manchester United in January if a suitable offer is made. The Dutchman has reportedly asked decision-makers at Old Trafford to try to part ways with the Portuguese talisman. The attention surrounding the veteran striker is reportedly frustrating Ten Hag, and is said to be making his job more difficult as he tries to restore the Red Devils' former glory. The fallout from the 6-3 defeat at Manchester City was dominated by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and why he wasn't used.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rumours of tensions building behind the scenes between Ronaldo, Ten Hag, and assistant Mitchell van der Gaag continue to hit the headlines, and it is believed that Steve McClaren is doing a lot to keep the team together at the moment. Although it's seldom simple to complete transfers in the January window, Mendes has reportedly been given the go-ahead to find a new club for Ronaldo. Also read: Ronaldo praises Man United teammates despite frustrating Europa League night; sends message to fans

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Portugal icon is reportedly eager to consider a return to Sporting CP, a club where he began his career. Sporting Lisbon is well placed to qualify from their Champions League group - which also contains Tottenham Hotspur - and sits top after three games with two home fixtures remaining.

Image Credit: Getty Images