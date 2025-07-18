- Home
Who’s Spending Big So Far? Most Expensive Summer Signing from Each of Europe’s Big Five Leagues
European football clubs are splashing the cash this summer transfer window. From Real Madrid's acquisition of Dean Huijsen to Liverpool's record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz, the top leagues are witnessing some eye-watering deals.
With the summer transfer window in full swing, clubs across Europe are busy fortifying their squads—and as is often the case, the English Premier League is leading the way in terms of expenditure. However, significant moves in other top leagues have also grabbed headlines. Below are the priciest acquisitions from each of Europe's biggest five leagues so far.
La Liga
Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth → Real Madrid) — £50 million
Real Madrid acted swiftly to secure Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, beating interested Premier League suitors. The 20-year-old defender earned widespread acclaim for his sole campaign in England, praised for his aerial prowess, smooth passing, and comfort on the ball. A £50m release clause clinched the deal for Los Blancos.
Serie A
Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina → Juventus) — £24.3 million
Juventus finalized the permanent signing of Nico Gonzalez after his loan, with contract conditions triggering a transfer fee of £24.3m. Despite a modest goal tally of three in Serie A last season, speculation about his future continues, especially amid reported Saudi Pro League interest in the Argentine winger.
Ligue 1
Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City → Marseille) — £14 million
While PSG have yet to strengthen following their quadruple-winning season, Marseille made waves by making Jonathan Rowe’s loan permanent for an obligatory £14m fee. The English winger, who featured sparingly in the previous Ligue 1 campaign, returns boosted by a U-21 European Championship triumph with England and looks for a larger impact in France.
Bundesliga
Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven → Bayer Leverkusen) — £30.1 million
Bayer Leverkusen have reinvested proceeds from the record sale of Florian Wirtz by landing Malik Tillman for a club-record sum. The American midfielder arrives after a standout campaign in the Netherlands, scoring 12 goals during PSV’s championship season and notching five goal involvements in just six Champions League appearances. Tillman is expected to fill the creative void left by Wirtz.
Premier League
Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen → Liverpool) — Up to £116 million
Liverpool set the tone for the window’s biggest deal, acquiring German attacking star Florian Wirtz in a deal potentially worth £116m. Immediately among the most expensive signings in history, Wirtz brings two consecutive German Player of the Season crowns with him to Anfield, and his transfer stands as the Bundesliga’s largest ever sale.